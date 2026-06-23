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Kukulkan - Altar of Sacrifice (Slayer Cover feat. Mrs. Puff)
When you watch my works, I strongly suggest you watch on a computer and not a tablet or phone so that way you get a full xp.
\o/Today is Sunday, June 21st. It's about 6pm. A great day c: \o/
\o/People of Earth, do not fear!
Rejoice!
Hillary Clinton has been selected by the Sun!
Kukulkan is hungry and must have his fill of blood!
Great God! Let your light return upon us! \o/