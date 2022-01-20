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Ep. 627 – Shocking Survey Finds Democrats Want You Punished If You Don’t Follow THEIR Rules
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30 views • January 20, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we discuss a new survey that finds a majority of Democrats feel non-vaccinated Americans should not only be fined, but required to stay in their homes, away from society.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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