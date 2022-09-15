Monica Crowley & Stave Bannon: Bidens Economic Disaster

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Monica Crowley: Biden’s Economic Disaster is a ‘Deliberate Implosion’ of Americans’ Economic Future. Monica Crowley, who worked for President Trump in the Treasury Department, talks top host Steve Bannon about the state of the economy.
All of the spin you hear from them, they’re just full of crap all of the time… The bad news for them is that the American people are living this economy on the ground every day… This is a deliberate takedown of the U.S. economy… It’s been going on since Day One.”