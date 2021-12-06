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"Joe" by Five Times August (2021)
Five Times August - Official
Five Times August - Official
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14 views • December 06, 2021
Download/Stream "Joe" on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and more: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/joe

Support Five Times August with artist tips/donation via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust

Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html

LYRICS:
Hey Joe
Where you going with that gun in your hand?
You’ll strip the right from an American
But leave it locked and loaded for the Taliban

Hey Joe
Where you going with that blood on your hands?
I heard you say it, it was in the news
You’re the President, the buck stops with you

Now there ain’t no mommy and there ain’t no dad
‘Cause you wrapped them up in the American flag
13 kids, but you stopped a war
And there ain’t no sense in going back for more
‘Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes!

Hey Joe
Where you going? Why you moving so slow?
They’ll prop you up for the TV screen
But forget your job, what flavor ice cream is that?

And hey Joe
Where you going? Do you even know?
C’mon on man, not a joke
Here’s the deal, the country’s broke

You ain’t no leader and you ain’t the boss
You wander around like you’re f**cking lost
So check your watch, turn your back
Set us up for the big attack
‘Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes!

Hey Joe
So where you going with that gun in your hand?
And hey Joe
Where you going with all that blood on your hands?

#FiveTimesAugust #Joe #LetsGoBrandon
Keywords
musicjoe bidenfive times august
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