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"Joe" by Five Times August (2021)
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14 views • December 06, 2021
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LYRICS:
Hey Joe
Where you going with that gun in your hand?
You’ll strip the right from an American
But leave it locked and loaded for the Taliban
Hey Joe
Where you going with that blood on your hands?
I heard you say it, it was in the news
You’re the President, the buck stops with you
Now there ain’t no mommy and there ain’t no dad
‘Cause you wrapped them up in the American flag
13 kids, but you stopped a war
And there ain’t no sense in going back for more
‘Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes!
Hey Joe
Where you going? Why you moving so slow?
They’ll prop you up for the TV screen
But forget your job, what flavor ice cream is that?
And hey Joe
Where you going? Do you even know?
C’mon on man, not a joke
Here’s the deal, the country’s broke
You ain’t no leader and you ain’t the boss
You wander around like you’re f**cking lost
So check your watch, turn your back
Set us up for the big attack
‘Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes!
Hey Joe
So where you going with that gun in your hand?
And hey Joe
Where you going with all that blood on your hands?
#FiveTimesAugust #Joe #LetsGoBrandon
Support Five Times August with artist tips/donation via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
LYRICS:
Hey Joe
Where you going with that gun in your hand?
You’ll strip the right from an American
But leave it locked and loaded for the Taliban
Hey Joe
Where you going with that blood on your hands?
I heard you say it, it was in the news
You’re the President, the buck stops with you
Now there ain’t no mommy and there ain’t no dad
‘Cause you wrapped them up in the American flag
13 kids, but you stopped a war
And there ain’t no sense in going back for more
‘Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes!
Hey Joe
Where you going? Why you moving so slow?
They’ll prop you up for the TV screen
But forget your job, what flavor ice cream is that?
And hey Joe
Where you going? Do you even know?
C’mon on man, not a joke
Here’s the deal, the country’s broke
You ain’t no leader and you ain’t the boss
You wander around like you’re f**cking lost
So check your watch, turn your back
Set us up for the big attack
‘Cause hey Joe, we did it, 81 million votes!
Hey Joe
So where you going with that gun in your hand?
And hey Joe
Where you going with all that blood on your hands?
#FiveTimesAugust #Joe #LetsGoBrandon
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