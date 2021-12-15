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The Kentucky Twisters Weather Warfare: He Who Controls the Weather Will Control the New World Order
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270 views • December 15, 2021
Part Two: The tornadoes that happened just a few days ago in the Midwest did not look like a natural phenomenon, in fact, they looked rather overly violent (if I can say that). In this video, you will see what appears to be a manipulated storm front and you will hear the players past and present talk about weather modification and you will see the end results. The other question that has to be asked is: were these natural tornadoes that did all this extreme damage in towns such as Mayfield, Bowling Green, and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, or was there some sinister intervention?
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