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TICKETMASTER SAYS NO VACCINE, NO ENTRY!! WHAT WAS ONCE “CONSPIRACY THEORY” IS NOW CONSPIRACY FACT!!!
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35 views • November 16, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


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Vaccine certificates and immunity passports were just “conspiracy theories” 6 months ago and now they’re conspiracy fact as IBM, the CDC and the WHO are conspiring together to mass inoculate as much of the population as possible with a COVID-19(84) vaccine. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why IBM is a terrible choice for third party data handling while proving that so called “conspiracy theories” are slowly becoming conspiracy facts as the powers that ought not to be incrementally crank up the heat in a boiling frog scenario that is starting to get extremely hot!

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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WATCH ON LBRY ➜ https://open.lbry.com/@PressForTruth:4/Ticketmaster-Says-NO-VACCINE,-NO-ENTRY!!:a?r=FZCNaimYDzDF15JgsQL6iBUqaY1CoH4X
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SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/touring/9481166/ticketmaster-vaccine-check-concerts-plan

https://globalnews.ca/news/7457999/ticketmaster-covid19-vaccine-canada/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/17/digital-health-passport-trials-commonpass-travel-covid-19

https://twitter.com/infolibnews/status/1326680526552510464

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-gates-fauci/false-claim-bill-gates-wants-to-microchip-people-anthony-fauci-wants-people-to-carry-vaccination-certificates-idUSKBN22H2JD

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_and_the_Holocaust

https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-china-health-software-color-coded-how-it-works-2020-4

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ec6rmrwXsAgPH4u.jpg

https://twitter.com/elonmusk
Keywords
vaccinetestpassportbanscoronavirusconspiracy factshealth passticketmaster
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