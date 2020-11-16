TICKETMASTER SAYS NO VACCINE, NO ENTRY!! WHAT WAS ONCE “CONSPIRACY THEORY” IS NOW CONSPIRACY FACT!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Vaccine certificates and immunity passports were just “conspiracy theories” 6 months ago and now they’re conspiracy fact as IBM, the CDC and the WHO are conspiring together to mass inoculate as much of the population as possible with a COVID-19(84) vaccine. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why IBM is a terrible choice for third party data handling while proving that so called “conspiracy theories” are slowly becoming conspiracy facts as the powers that ought not to be incrementally crank up the heat in a boiling frog scenario that is starting to get extremely hot!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
WATCH ON FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/post/a8cf0526-6d9c-44ea-be57-89c58503d92b
WATCH ON LBRY ➜ https://open.lbry.com/@PressForTruth:4/Ticketmaster-Says-NO-VACCINE,-NO-ENTRY!!:a?r=FZCNaimYDzDF15JgsQL6iBUqaY1CoH4X
WATCH ON MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1174069786251132928?referrer=pressfortruth
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Sources:
https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/touring/9481166/ticketmaster-vaccine-check-concerts-plan
https://globalnews.ca/news/7457999/ticketmaster-covid19-vaccine-canada/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/17/digital-health-passport-trials-commonpass-travel-covid-19
https://twitter.com/infolibnews/status/1326680526552510464
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-gates-fauci/false-claim-bill-gates-wants-to-microchip-people-anthony-fauci-wants-people-to-carry-vaccination-certificates-idUSKBN22H2JD
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_and_the_Holocaust
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-china-health-software-color-coded-how-it-works-2020-4
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ec6rmrwXsAgPH4u.jpg
https://twitter.com/elonmusk