CTP (S2ESepSpecial3, 20240918) Lady Redneck (Child of God) BTS/SP Video

CTP S2ESepSpecial2 NOTES ( listen (Wed Sep 11 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ESepSpecial3) Music w/ Lady Redneck

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Stephanie Lee (aka: Lady Redneck) born in Idaho latest musical masterpiece: A Child of God. The song's message is universal, intended to inspire listeners to recognize their own value as individuals cherished by God. Other songs: Don't Try to Take Our Guns, Livin' in the USA, Rednecky inside, a little ditty she did for me (end of episode), so many more. We also discuss importance and distinction of not being CHILD OF THE WORLD or even CHILD OF CHURCH (far too many just become Humanities Clubs, feel good doctrine that ignores full context of Bible) and be real CHILD OF GOD.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)

Transcript Bonus: "Gods Not Dead: In God We Trust, Reagan, Forge, Am I Racist, more, films out now..." BeforeItsNews piece





Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Wed. Sep. 18th Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Sep. 21 "WOKEists Warping Words (and Scriptures)" piece for CTP S1E66 Show)

- IG: lady_redneck_music

- https://LadyRedneck.org

- https://BehindNashville.com/Lady-Redneck.html





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(S2ESepSpecial3 Audio: 25m 41s Wed Sep 18 2024)





SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)

September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny

September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)

September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid

October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings

October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)

October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro

October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary

November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.