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Message from the Lord Jesus Christ...When you see all these things happening...
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70 views • November 19, 2021
Message from the Lord Jesus Christ...When you see all these things happening...
Word from Jesus,
"Look up for your redemption draweth nigh."
Luke 21:28
“And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.”
King James Version (KJV)
#jesus-christ
#message
#jesus
#Lord
#redemption
#word
#Spirit
jesus christ, redemption, rapture, look up, word, from, lord, jesus, end times, message, last days, listen, Spirit, saying, to, the, churches
Word from Jesus,
"Look up for your redemption draweth nigh."
Luke 21:28
“And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.”
King James Version (KJV)
#jesus-christ
#message
#jesus
#Lord
#redemption
#word
#Spirit
jesus christ, redemption, rapture, look up, word, from, lord, jesus, end times, message, last days, listen, Spirit, saying, to, the, churches
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