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Vernon Jones EXPOSED: Rape, Death Threats, Cover-Ups, Criminal Corruption
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20 views • October 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo7t3p-vernon-jones-exposed-rape-death-threats-cover-ups-criminal-corruption.html
Former Senior Deputy District Attorney Antje Kingma sat down with "Stew Peters Show" Executive Producer, Lauren Witzke. During the tell-all interview, Kingma detailed the violent rape of a young woman at the hands of Vernon Jones, followed by threats on her life from a shotgun-wielding naked Jones, desperate to keep the truth from coming out. Well, the time for hiding in the dark has come to an end.
Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com
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Former Senior Deputy District Attorney Antje Kingma sat down with "Stew Peters Show" Executive Producer, Lauren Witzke. During the tell-all interview, Kingma detailed the violent rape of a young woman at the hands of Vernon Jones, followed by threats on her life from a shotgun-wielding naked Jones, desperate to keep the truth from coming out. Well, the time for hiding in the dark has come to an end.
Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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