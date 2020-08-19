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Pervywood 4: Washington DC
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360 views • August 19, 2020
Special shoutout to: Patriot News, David Zublick, and the rest who’ve material I’ve sourced!
We need to seriously consider whether we are going to #voteforjoe this coming November.
The election is so close and #JoeBiden is the #democratic front runner.
If we all collectively put our heads together... and especially after watching this film. . . we'll be stronger than ever in our decision when deciding who we'll vote this year.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Feel feee to support my work as I plan to release 1 film a week (sometimes more) and multiple podcast with guest each week:
Subscribe! (this helps A LOT)
Like (This does too)
Share (I'll seriously appreciate it)
PayPal - [email protected]
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
(If you can you can, thank you so much if you do tho)
Each producer tier on Patreon gets their name on the back of the good lion logo at the end of each film by the way. You'll start seeing producer in this production.
We need to seriously consider whether we are going to #voteforjoe this coming November.
The election is so close and #JoeBiden is the #democratic front runner.
If we all collectively put our heads together... and especially after watching this film. . . we'll be stronger than ever in our decision when deciding who we'll vote this year.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Feel feee to support my work as I plan to release 1 film a week (sometimes more) and multiple podcast with guest each week:
Subscribe! (this helps A LOT)
Like (This does too)
Share (I'll seriously appreciate it)
PayPal - [email protected]
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
(If you can you can, thank you so much if you do tho)
Each producer tier on Patreon gets their name on the back of the good lion logo at the end of each film by the way. You'll start seeing producer in this production.
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