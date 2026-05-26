Regional Food Supply Outlook: East Asia and India, an interview with David DuByne

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India, China, and Southeast Asia are experiencing unusual weather extremes, from hailstorms to shifting monsoons. Experts say changing jet streams and unstable rainfall patterns could heavily impact food production across the region.
#India #China #AsiaWeather #FoodSecurity #Monsoon #ClimateChange #Agriculture
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