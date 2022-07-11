Theft of Power: Usurpation

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"Treason against the sovereignty of the people" is how St. George Tucker described usurpation - or theft - of power by government. But this view was nothing new - the founders and old revolutionaries had long understood usurpation to be an act of tyranny, even including it in the Declaration of Independence.
Path to Liberty: July 11, 2022
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