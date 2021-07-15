Dad: My Son’s School Made Him Get a COVID Vaccine, Now He Has a Heart Condition

When told the teen previously had COVID and recovered, Saphier said:



“Well, unfortunately, they still continue to deny natural immunity having a robust protection, and the truth is it does. We have just as much data showing natural immunity having a strong protective effect as we do the vaccines, but they continue to stop and not acknowledge it.



“Fabio, for himself and his family likely still had positive antibodies.He likely didn’t need the vaccine right now. And here he is not even able to play soccer because he got the vaccine for soccer. It’s irresponsible. It doesn’t make sense. And the FDA needs to look a little bit closer at these vaccines before they continue having universal recommendations.”