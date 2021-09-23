Satanic Ritual Abuse Death And Rebirth Ritual Psychological Operations

The Satanic ritual abuse known as “Death and Rebirth” is a complicated topic. The psychology of this ritual can range from subtle psychological distress to severely traumatic experiences and the different possibilities for each individual varies.



The main psychological goal in this fake pandemic scenario seems to be the creation of disdain for people, to create a divide and rule construct by turning people against each other when normally they would be friendly or act normally towards each other. Creating opposing forces creates war. Creating isolation creates a template for mind control programming. Bringing a person to the edge of death repeatedly or making them believe they are going to die is also part of this mind control ritual. Remote neural monitoring and manipulation technology (RNM) can be combined with microwave and other technologies to mimic disease so that the torture victim can be abused without anyone realizing that is what is happening to them. Plausible deniability is a common tactic in these covert programs (Clandestine operations tactics).



The end result could be physical death, whether from starvation, murder, euthanization or suicide. Those who survive by committing murder because they are ordered to and do what they’re told might be executed for war crimes. It is obvious to me that people have been murdered through medical malpractice, intentional wrong treatments, fake vaccines/poisoning and also remote torture technology (the latter of which is completely unknown to the general public). We can only observe to find out how far this tactic of unconventional warfare takes us.



Ultimately, forcing people to participate in Satanic rituals or coercing them into participation is being accomplished very easily by those who create these fabricated situations in society, regardless of their reasons.