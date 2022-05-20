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Anonymous for children
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25 views • May 20, 2022
#AnonymousForChildren
This video have been made to support all children, living in area of war.
They have not been allowed to live their childhood, they did not ask to lose their innocence, or their life, or their development; they are victims of a conflict that they do not understand and that only harmed them. You must be aware of your suffering. #Solidarity #Empathy #Humanity #StopWars #NoMoreWars
This video have been made to support all children, living in area of war.
They have not been allowed to live their childhood, they did not ask to lose their innocence, or their life, or their development; they are victims of a conflict that they do not understand and that only harmed them. You must be aware of your suffering. #Solidarity #Empathy #Humanity #StopWars #NoMoreWars
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