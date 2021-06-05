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We're At A Violent Danger Point Re: Racism Agenda, If You Don't Think So, What Would You Call This?
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70 views • June 05, 2021
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neverlosetruth
By stating "we are at," I don't mean just white people. I mean all Americans. We need to speak against this violently divisive rhetoric. All links, but for tweets at end of video, are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
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neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.suzannetreister.net/suzyW...
https://www.suzannetreister.net/suzyW...
https://www.theatlantic.com/internati...
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/the-...
https://nypost.com/2021/06/04/nyc-pys...
https://www.tiktok.com/@arunakhilanan...
https://www.tiktok.com/@arunakhilanan...
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=13538
https://mishtalk.com/economics/the-du...
https://www.strategic-culture.org/new...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/college...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/profess...
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/09/09...
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/02/02...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/religio...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/stanfor...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/student...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=13533
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/01/30...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/white-p...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/barnard...
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021...
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
neverlosetruth
By stating "we are at," I don't mean just white people. I mean all Americans. We need to speak against this violently divisive rhetoric. All links, but for tweets at end of video, are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels -
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPt...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.suzannetreister.net/suzyW...
https://www.suzannetreister.net/suzyW...
https://www.theatlantic.com/internati...
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/the-...
https://nypost.com/2021/06/04/nyc-pys...
https://www.tiktok.com/@arunakhilanan...
https://www.tiktok.com/@arunakhilanan...
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=13538
https://mishtalk.com/economics/the-du...
https://www.strategic-culture.org/new...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/college...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/profess...
https://jonathanturley.org/2020/09/09...
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/02/02...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/religio...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/stanfor...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/student...
https://campusreform.org/article?id=1...
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=13533
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/01/30...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/white-p...
https://www.thecollegefix.com/barnard...
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021...
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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