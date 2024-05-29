David Blaine's Beyond Magic Video In 2016

Really crazy animation at the beginning that sounded like Christopher Walken narrating while are dozens of famous celebs including David Beckham, Johnny Depp, Drake, Dave Chappelle, John Travolta, Patrick Stewart, Emma Stone and Arnold Schwarzenegger who thanks to the Mandela effect doesnt say "I'll be bock" anymore like is famous for but now says "I'll be back" with no accent in original Terminator movie

