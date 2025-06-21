Lehecka Stuns Draper at Queen’s Club 2025 Wimbledon Warning Shot! 🎾🔥

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Czech star Jiri Lehecka delivered a dominant performance against Britain's Jack Draper in the Queen’s Club semifinal. With blistering aces and fearless play, Lehecka has sent a strong message ahead of Wimbledon 2025. Watch how the rising contender powered through the heat and the home crowd!

👉 Watch and follow News Plus Globe for all your tennis updates, Grand Slam previews, and British tennis moments.

#Lehecka #QueensClub2025 #Wimbledon2025 #JackDraper #TennisHighlights #ATP #GrassCourtSeason #TennisNews #CzechTennis #SportsUpdate #NewsPlusGlobe