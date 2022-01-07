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Muscle Building Cheap $1 Spam 'n Egg Breakfast Save Money Easy to Make. 30 gm Protein !
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163 views • January 07, 2022
Cooking Breakfast with "Living on Pennies" Iron Grandpa ... Muscle building 3 Scrambled Eggs and Spam with homemade Cornbread on my electric griddle. It's easy to make and save money too.
Eggs, Spam, Cornbread 30 gm protein.
3 eggs = $0.25
Spam =$0.50
Cornbread = $0.25
Breakfast = $1.00
Eggs, Spam, Cornbread 30 gm protein.
3 eggs = $0.25
Spam =$0.50
Cornbread = $0.25
Breakfast = $1.00
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