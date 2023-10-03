The Mark of the Totalitarians - Maria Zeee at the Reawaken America Tour, Las Vegas 2023

Maria Zeee speaks at the Reawaken America Tour in Las Vegas, 2023 to expose the plan of the globalists to bring in the Mark of the Beast and AI totalitarian society.

Notes from the presentation can be found below:

ING de-banks Maria: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/zerotime-ing-de-banks-maria-zeee-media-hits-back-at-channel-9/

Soldiers training against their own people: https://www.defence.gov.au/news-events/news/2023-02-17/soldiers-prepare-people-protection

AAP hit piece with UN response: https://www.aap.com.au/factcheck/no-the-un-has-not-called-for-the-legalisation-of-pedophilia/

'8 March Principles': https://idpc.net/publications/2023/03/the-8-march-principles-for-a-human-rights-based-approach-to-criminal-law-proscribing-conduct

Monash removed Melbourne Experiment: https://www.monash.edu/mada/events/archive2/01-2023/2020/the-melbourne-experiment

UN Article on Melbourne Experiment: https://www.un.org/en/un-chronicle/covid-19-sustainable-development-and-melbourne-experiment

Proof of Weather Modification Projects in US: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-first-chemtrails-the-smoking-gun-geoengineering-contracts-exposed/

Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics: https://www.doherty.edu.au/cumming-global-centre-for-pandemic-therapeutics

CSIRO Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness: https://www.csiro.au/en/work-with-us/services/consultancy-strategic-advice-services/csiro-futures/health-and-biosecurity/strengthening-australias-pandemic-preparedness

Biden's Nanotechnology Initiative: https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/NNI-FY23-Budget-Supplement.pdf

WHO erases dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf

Stop the Global Agenda: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-global-agenda

UN Political Declaration: https://www.un.org/pga/77/wp-content/uploads/sites/105/2023/06/Zero-draft-PPPR-Political-Declaration-5-June.pdf

UN Unexpected Message from the Future: https://www.un.org/en/academic-impact/un75-unexpected-message-future

Remaking the World Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment: https://bostonglobalforum.org/publications/the-age-of-global-enlightenment/

