About The CMCS News Feed

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

One of the roles of Catholic Men Chicago Southland is to encourage and support your spiritual journey as a Catholic man. So, in addition to our own blog and video content, I invite you to scroll our side blog of news and information from around the digital world for your consideration and spiritual growth.





The address is news.cmcsmen.net or direct a chicagocatholicman.tumblr.com





Our blog is also on Tumblr at blog.cmcsmen.net or cmcsmen.tumblr.com





If you'd like notifications of each new post on either blog you can sign up and download the Tumblr app. or bookmark them on your browser, etc.





The reason we're on Tumblr is because it does not use surveillance capitalism in the way that the Big Tech platforms do.





The main feature of Tumblr is the reblog, and so on this news feed I share reblogs from other bloggers as well as photographs that you may relate to as a Catholic or a Man.





I will also share with you a slice of the very large Catholic community on Tumblr along with a melting pot of humanity. Meaning, a melting pot is a metaphor for a society where many different types of people blend together as one. America is often called a melting pot. Isn't that what our Catholic faith is all about? ... community!

