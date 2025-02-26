The battle for the Russian Kursk region is gaining momentum. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation keep pushing Ukrainian forces away from their military positions in all directions. As a result of the Russian advance, the entire Ukrainian garrison in Sudzha is threatened with tactical encirclement.

On February 25th, Russian military reporters published footage of Russian flags waving in the town of Pogrebki, confirming the full Russian control of the settlement located on the northern flank of the Ukrainian garrison in Sudzha.

The battles for the town lasted for several months. Russian motorized infantry was repelling “elite” fighters from the Ukrainian airborne assault brigades.

Ukrainian defense was broken. Prior to their victory in Pogrebki, Russian forces took control of the village of Marievka located on its eastern outskirts.

After their victory in Pogrebki, Russian forces continued their offensive and launched an assault on the village of Orlovka located on the southern outskirts. According to preliminary reports, the village also came under Russian control. Moreover, Russian attacks were reported in Novaya Sorochina, located to the south.

The retreating Ukrainian units can no longer resist. They are losing one stronghold after another in an attempt to avoid another cauldron in the surrounding villages.

Grinding down Ukrainian reserves deeper in the Kursk region, the advancing Russian forces are threatening their main stronghold of Sudzha with a pincer grip.

After Russian forces took control of the strategically important Ukrainian stronghold in Sverdlikovo, they launched an offensive in two directions. They launched an assault and immediately gained a foothold in Lebedevka to the east. Then, they crossed the border and attacked the Ukrainian village of Novenkoe to the south.

According to preliminary reports, Lebedevka came under Russian control after several days of fighting. Some Ukrainian forces attempt to resist on its outskirts and the mop up operations are yet to secure Russian control of the village. But the Ukrainian military is unlikely to change the balance of power and win in this battle.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine built lines of their defense near a lake northwest of Sudzha. They fortified their positions in the area and mined the fields in an attempt to stop Russian attacks.

However, the ongoing Russian offensive in Lebedevka and Novenkoe allows the advancing Russian troops to bypass this stronghold and attack them from the flanks. Such a pincer grip may destroy the entire line of Ukrainian defense and pave the way for Russian assault on Sudzha.

Mirrored - South Front





