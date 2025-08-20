Optical microscope analysis of the Monster energy drink, performed by Rafa Calvin.

​Artificial structures with self-assembling magnetic properties are visible, along with nanobots and quantum dots.

​These are nanotechnological formations that are out of place. Other people are asked to please perform the same observation under a microscope.

​In the Red Bull drink, our Japanese friends have already observed nanotechnological elements with similar characteristics.

💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.

Source @La Quinta Columna International

