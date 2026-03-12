Exposed AIPAC CEO boasts of cultivating Rubio, Waltz, Ratcliffe as 'lifelines' - groomed by AIPAC?

💥💥💥 AIPAC CEO boasts of cultivating Rubio, Waltz, Ratcliffe as 'lifelines'

'The Grayzone' obtained off‑the‑record recording from the pro‑Israel lobby's 2025 Congressional Summit.

Key admissions:

🔴 CEO Elliott Brandt explains how Rubio, Waltz, and Stefanik were groomed through years of donor support while in Congress — creating "lines of communication" for when "access" is needed.

🔴 CIA Director John Ratcliffe was identified as a promising candidate and cultivated by AIPAC decades ago.

"This is a guy that we had a chance to speak to... there are lifelines in there."