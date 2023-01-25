Stop The Light Rail SLR1 - Save Our Southern Gold Coast.

Stop The Light Rail - Save Our Southern Gold Coast.





This is the 1st in a series of videos I am doing to highlight the unnecessary and costly infrastructure being implemented on the Southern Gold Coast - Stage 4 of the Gold Coast Light Rail.





It is a proven small business killer on the Northern Gold Coast, has brought an increase in crime and homelessness to the Southport CBD and Surfers Paradise and it is neither wanted by the majority of the locals on the Southern Gold Coast, nor needed.





They didn't ask us and many people will have their homes and properties interfered with by the government with little compensation and no consultation. It's extremely unfair and we're here to say NO to the light rail.





I want to find out what the locals really think, not what the corporate nig nogs in government tell you they think. It's all good and well to cater for the tourists dollar, but what about local residents?





We live here 100% of the time, tourists don't.





The Gold Coast City Council, in conjunction with greedy developers, are hell bent on destroying the last remaining historical assets on the Gold Coast. They do not care about our history, they do not care about our environment and they do not care about the people who live here.





