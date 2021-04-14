The Force is Strong with Mi Amigo Catturdo | il Presidento Donaldo Trumpo

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Mi amigo Catturdo had movie nighto y watched Star Wars for the second time en his life. il Presidento had to welcome him back into the force. El force is strong with Catturdo. DeSantis got sooo mad at il Presidento for making him be Chewie🤣🤣🤣 HE WANTED TO BE SOLO!!! 🤣🤣🤣 YOU GET TO BE CHEWIE, RONALDO!!! 🤣🤣🤣
If you´re one of mis Patriotos and you want to help out so i can keep busting mi butto to make you laugh, I FRIGGIN LOVE YOU!!! And i promise mis Patreon postos will be Pure Epicnesso!!!
You can support my worko here: https://www.patreon.com/ildonaldotrumpo Follow il Presidento en el twittero: https://twitter.com/ilDonaldoTrumpo I love you so very mucho!