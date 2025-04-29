BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Problems With China Shipping and Ideas for You to Prepare
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
712 views • 4 days ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


What is most essential that you buy now? The stoppage of products from China is beginning, slightly noticeable, until the stored inventory is sold from warehouses across the USA. Then by Mid to Late June, there will be visible empty shelves of any possible product from China. I present a timeline and how people may react as the news is pushed across the nation to drive frenzied buying.


My Patriot Supply

  Preparedness doesn’t have to be a fight. These savings are the victory!


https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=270



💧 Innovative Water Storage That Blows Barrels Away! There are few things you can count on in a major disaster—having your water supply cut off is one of them.

 https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=270


⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270


🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270




🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com


----------------------------------------------------------------

TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle

𝕏 https://x.com/civcycle

YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast

----------------------------------------------------------------

Keywords
china tariffstrade wardavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswhat products from china will stop firstis china cutting off the usahow many ships are in port from chinachinese productshow much will things cost in stores from tariffswhich products will disappear from store shelves firstships from china have stopped
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy