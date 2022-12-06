The 420 Hotel

The 420 Hotels will be amongst the nation’s first hotel chains where guests will be able to consume cannabis onsite in legally licensed lounges.
The idea is to convert intimate boutique hotels into high-end, members only cannabis consumption clubs merged with luxury overnight accommodations.
The #TalkingHedge chats with Chris Chiari, CEO, 420 Hotels at #MJbizCon...
https://youtu.be/UIvsL4nb88I
