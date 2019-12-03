How to Grow Strawberries in pot | Complete Guide : Hello guys this is Ayan , today I am going to show you how to grow strawberries in pot . You will learn how to grow strawberries at home or how to grow strawberries indoor.At the very end of the video I will show you how to grow strawberries from seed. Strawberries can easily be grown from fruit . I will show you later how to grow strawberries from runners. I will show you how to make potting mix for strawberry and also how to control mealybugs naturally on strawberries . I will teach how to grow and harvest strawberries from your own vegetable patch . It is always wise to grow fruits and vegs or vegetables at home in your vegetable patch. It is the time to grow your own strawberries. Happy gardening. This is Ayan from Bonsai Tricks and a lot more .