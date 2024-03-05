Create New Account
Noticeable Enthusiasm Gap in Democrat Areas in Minn & NC on Super Tuesday
Noticeable Enthusiasm Gap in Democrat Areas in Minnesota and North Carolina on Super Tuesday. David Zere and Ben Bergquam report noticeably low voter turnout at polling locations in Democrat strongholds in both Minnesota and North Carolina.


