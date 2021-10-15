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Dr Ryan Cole | Uncensored Science: The Human Experiment
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259 views • October 15, 2021
When it comes to COVID and the vaccines, does the science add up? Dr. Ryan Cole joins the table to share insight and why you need to question what you're being told.
Other guests around the table include: April Simons, Kendra Kelly Dean, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.colediagnostics.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0AjM0ITM
Other guests around the table include: April Simons, Kendra Kelly Dean, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.colediagnostics.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0AjM0ITM
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