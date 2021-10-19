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CDC VACCINE ENFORCEMENT ROBOTS – FORCED QUARANTINE (TRUTH MEDIA)
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51 views • October 19, 2021
FROM THE MOVIE: "ELYSIUM"
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING????
I would not be surprised if this is not what we are looking at in the future. If you liked this video you may like some of these also:
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED - PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
Father dies 13 days after his Covid vaccine. Death Certificate says "Natural Causes"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHOf4dU0rN8h/
Street Light Microwave ATTACK System - Whistle Blower Barrie Trower. They can kill you with this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j3mCADFEHnGC/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Who let the dogs out? Dad did. Pedophile thinks he is meeting a 12 yr old-Dad was waiting with dogs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJaYJhiZWto4/
Pig Dog Monkey Hybrid Abomination (I bet this thing has human DNA also)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qbtTBdonAE8/
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED – PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
The Satanic "High Priests" that control Hollywood. Deleted from ScrewTube
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1PgeiIwk4x8/
"CREEPY" BIDEN PROMISES TO EXTERMINATE THE UNVACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MtN6GWTT6mu/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZo1L1MAmaB6/
So what can they do to your body with 5G and a little graphene oxide? How about this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OpU8kxpFmaQw/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
The demons and reptilians of the Vatican
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05WXyqcx8lQ9/
New pictures and drive through of a DUMB. The Underground War. Bunkers and Tunnels under the U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfaGVZcWGXcH/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BEBF0TuQDCu/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING????
I would not be surprised if this is not what we are looking at in the future. If you liked this video you may like some of these also:
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED - PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
Father dies 13 days after his Covid vaccine. Death Certificate says "Natural Causes"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHOf4dU0rN8h/
Street Light Microwave ATTACK System - Whistle Blower Barrie Trower. They can kill you with this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j3mCADFEHnGC/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Who let the dogs out? Dad did. Pedophile thinks he is meeting a 12 yr old-Dad was waiting with dogs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJaYJhiZWto4/
Pig Dog Monkey Hybrid Abomination (I bet this thing has human DNA also)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qbtTBdonAE8/
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED – PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
If you liked this video you may also like some of these:
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
The Satanic "High Priests" that control Hollywood. Deleted from ScrewTube
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1PgeiIwk4x8/
"CREEPY" BIDEN PROMISES TO EXTERMINATE THE UNVACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MtN6GWTT6mu/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZo1L1MAmaB6/
So what can they do to your body with 5G and a little graphene oxide? How about this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OpU8kxpFmaQw/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
The demons and reptilians of the Vatican
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05WXyqcx8lQ9/
New pictures and drive through of a DUMB. The Underground War. Bunkers and Tunnels under the U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfaGVZcWGXcH/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BEBF0TuQDCu/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
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