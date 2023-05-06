Stew Peters Comments on the New BBC Hit Piece Attacking Him and His Documentary 'Died Suddenly'

(May 4, 2023) LOL! Fake News BBC only dared to broadcast 30 seconds of Stew Peters sound-bites from their hour long interview.
The full hour long BBC interview of Stew Peters where he completely annihilated them: https://rumble.com/v2lw4sm-live-bbc-doesnt-want-you-to-see-this-stew-peters-goes-head-to-head-with-bbc.html
Stew Peters: https://stewpeters.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.