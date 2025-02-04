BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is AI, A New Belief System?
74 views • 2 months ago

The discussion explores the idea that AI adoption resembles a belief system, drawing parallels between AI and religious faith. It highlights how people trust AI without fully understanding it, likening this to religious faith in unseen powers. Prominent tech figures function like prophets, AI principles become dogmatic, and different AI models create sect-like divisions. The conversation also explores AI "miracles," eschatology, rituals, ethics, and heresy, showing how AI is shaping human ideologies similarly to religion. Ultimately, it questions whether AI serves wisdom and truth or leads to deception, connecting the discussion to the teachings of Jesus.


ethics and moralitydigital prophetstechnological dogmaai miraclesai eschatologyai faith
Chapters

00:00Previous Summary and Question

01:02ChatGPTs perception on how AI adoption resembles belief systems?

01:22Faith

02:11Prophets, Gurus, and Tech Leaders

02:44Religious Dogma

03:24Divisions and Sectarianism

04:08Miracles and AI's "Divine" Capabilities

04:4604Eschatology and the AI Apocalypse

05:22Rituals and Repetitive Behavior

05:56The Search for Meaning

06:28Ethics and Morality

07:01The Rejection of AI as Heresy

07:38Conclusion

