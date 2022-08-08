Large red Wormwood-planet x system body seen again over GermanyJD farag (this is how it ends)

Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 2, 2022 Large red Wormwood-planet x system body seen again over Germany/JD farag heart and soul message to all of those who have never accepted Jesus christ (Yeshua) as lord- (THIS is how it ENDS)-How to accept jesus Christ as your personal Lord and savior( NOW is the time you choose your own Eternal destination)READ BELOW. Today is now 8/3/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video you'll first see pictures caught by me from German sky cameras first of one of the large red planet x system bodies over Germany I caught over a skycamera just hours ago from a public European skycam website. You'll also see a green striped planet x system body I caught on a skycamera over Tokyo Japan which looks like the same planet x system body Scott from planet x news channel caught a few years back... Then you'll hear a video clip from pastor JD farag a very good pastor in Hawaii speaking truth what time we're in and how time is extremely short. As someone put together a bible sermon by him and used modern day real events in the 2 minute plus clip that matches bible prophecy as everything Jesus said would occur before his second coming is happening exactly as Christ said... And to the person who put the video together used movie scenes with real daily news to show the reality of what's coming. At the end of my video I put a video on salvation in Jesus Christ. Why Christ is the only way to heaven and how to accept jesus (yeshua) as Lord. Is Christ your Lord ? If not I hope you'll watch this whole video and make the right decision to make Christ your Lord today because time is extremely short. Love and show love to the ones you do. Forgive those you need to forgive because God commanded us as humans to love and forgive another. That's my message for this video...





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgiCS4D5Kec







