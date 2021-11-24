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Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Hard Cider 3.75/5
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20 views • November 24, 2021
I thought we'd look at something besides beer for the the Thanksgiving day table. This cider from Angry Orchard is their flagship offering. Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs and the clear yellow/gold is an easy 8 by my eye for the SRM. Sweet with a hint of tartness and dirty from start to finish. This offering from the Boston Beer Co. is not bad but I prefer the the drier version.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Happy Thanksgiving from Pima, Sancho and I.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Happy Thanksgiving from Pima, Sancho and I.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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