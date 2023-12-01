EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM - EARLY MONDAY TO THURSDAY EARTHQUAKES WORLDWIDE.

Due to the Mass Coronal Ejections that hit Earth this morning causing Aurora Borealis to be seen as far south as Arizona, there will be massive repercussions from the Earth's Core resulting in Deep Earthquakes in designated zones, and followed by shallow earthquakes which will travel across the world's fault lines.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS:
From Early Monday Morning, stay outside of Structures, Homes, Offices, Buildings. Have Food, Water, Medical Supplies on hand. In the Red zones, Be prepared for Black Outs. This is not being reported by the media. ON PURPOSE. Pass this message on far and wide to warn people to be prepared.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.