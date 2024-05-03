Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Berlin, where the defense-industrial company Diehl Plant is on Fire - makes Iris-T Air Defense System used in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

In Berlin, there is a fire at the defense-industrial company Diehl.
Toxic smoke from the fire at the plant has covered part of Berlin.
Residents are asked to close doors and windows and turn off air conditioners. 

Diehl, among other things, produces the Iris-T air defense systems used in Ukraine.

