Whatever the case, this can be a stressful and uncomfortable time especially when this state is not your own and you now have to address the time, and consequences associated with a DUI in Colorado and maybe even in your own state too.

To ensure you get an easy transition, it is highly recommended that you hire an experienced private DUI attorney in Colorado.

Read more here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/you-visited-colorado-and-got-a-dui-what-now/

Learn more here for first time offenders https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/dui-defense-attorney-denver/dui-or-dwai-first-offense/