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Christians having Prophetic Dreams about the V.a.x. Mandatory vaccination by the military. Part 8
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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224 views • April 24, 2022
Sources: "I helped People with big Guns who's also against the jab dream" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvrTtZRJAR8
"2021 Vision of ? causing Mass Casualties in UK... We Fly Soon ☁️?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUecjwhZX8o
"2021 Vaccine Vision & Home Raids" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn2Ff5QKFoI
"Warning dreams about the jab TRIBULATION dream MARK OF THE BEAST end time dream rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZp8Qoz-s3A
"Prophetic Dream..Mark Of The Beast Comes From Aliens/Fallen Angels/Beast" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI_vWL4OlmM
""The Jab" - My Prophetic Dream from 2010-2011" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KqdAnF7XM4
"WARNING DREAM FROM THE LORD THE JAB ZOMBIE LIKE PEOPLE CHRISTIANS BEING HEALED!!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbajm1st9ZE
"WARNING DREAM - THE MARK OF THE BEAST CHANGES YOU!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAdkQGdBgq8
"Zombie dream flu" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KXJNGNrW1U
"Dream about Mark of the Beast and the jab ID || prophetic dream" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJrlHY0T6kQ
"* END TIMES DREAM? - FEMA CAMPS - CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE. *" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiL85OTmLNg
"May 15, 2021 - Prophetic Dream - Pressure Will Increase, but Don't Give In - Root & VandeGuchte"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne3rG5WLNW0

Superparamagnetic nanoparticle delivery of DNA vaccine https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
World's smallest single-chip system can be injected into the body https://newatlas.com/electronics/worlds-smallest-single-chip-system-injectable/

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
vaccinerapturenwoconspiracyvirusmicrochipzombiecoronapfizerorganic portalscovidplandemicvacciantion
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