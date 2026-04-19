Jews will eliminate all other races; 1879 letter from a Rabbi to Karl Marx

"Following is a letter [ written in 1879 ] from Rabbi Baruch Levy to Karl Marx published in La Revue de Paris on page 574, dated June 1, 1928."

"It's breathtaking in its arrogance and demonic prescience."

"I'll be back after this vile Jew supremacist diatribe."

"The Jewish people as a whole will be its own Messiah."

"It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship."

"In this new world order, the children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition."

"The governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews."

"It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state."

"Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, and which is said that when the Messianic time has come, the Jews will have all the property."

"The whole world in their hands."

"Ask yourself what kind of people dream of oppressing all mankind to dominate and control everyone and everything."

"Jews actually believe this demonic supremacist crap."

"It's going to get them killed in a real final solution."

"Should we tell them what awaits them?"

"That's our prophecy.





Credit to all the people on X who posted this video clip.

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The letter is posted on the Internet Archive here:

https://archive.org/details/1879-letter-from-baruch-levy-to-karl-marx

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