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Revenge and it’s impact in daily life
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
1. Why are so many people revengeful?
2. Does revenge support or boost our ego?
3. If someone is still revengeful, how does that influence the soul journey?
4. Is revenge residue energy from past lives?
5. Why does it influence this life?
6.
How can we completely forgive someone by heart not by thought?
If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
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