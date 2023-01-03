IT BEGINS: Federal Judge Issues Order To Biden That Could Blow The Whole Thing Wide Open

A federal judge just issued an order to the Biden administration to hand over communications with tech companies, and it could be game-changing. If information surfaces that could expose absolute abuse of power and crush constitutional protections, the implications could be massive for civil liberties in this country.
