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HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE COVID-19(84) VACCINE AND ITS RISKS? WELL CHECK THIS OUT!!!
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70 views • March 31, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth




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A global inoculation program is underway as millions of people are willingly rolling up their sleeves to receive an experimental “vaccine” in the face of Covid-19(84) despite the fact that “cases” mean nothing and even if you get the virus there is a 99.97% chance you’ll have a full recovery and be just fine. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth teams up with William of Gotdialog to ask the people of Vancouver if they are planning to get the shot and if so why, all while attempting to educate them on the risks involved before they make what can potentially be a life altering or even fatal decision.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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