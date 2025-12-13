BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Thai Guided aerial bombs from F-16A/B fighter jets of the Royal Thai Air Force on a casino building - Cambodian military targeted allegedly
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
107 views • 1 day ago

Strikes by guided aerial bombs GBU-12 Paveway II from F-16A/B fighter jets of the Royal Thai Air Force on a casino building and areas located in it, allegedly targeting Cambodian military personnel in the border region Chong An Ma.

Think that I first saw this video yesterday, found again from very early this morning. Cynthia

Adding: 

The Trump administration is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on Article 5 of NATO, if it withdraws from Donbass, - Axios

The US President's Special Representative, Steve Whitkoff, and members of his team will hold talks with Zelensky in Berlin today. The White House is trying to conclude a peace agreement before the new year.

Trump announced that ground strikes on Venezuela will soon begin.

"We've gotten rid of 96% of the drugs coming in by water. Now we're starting with land, and it's much easier on land. It's going to start happening soon. These will be ground strikes not just on Venezuela, but on the bad people who bring in drugs and kill our people," he said.

and:

By the end of the year, all international legions in Ukraine will be disbanded. Mercenaries will continue to serve in the assault forces. This was reported by the BBC, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

