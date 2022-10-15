PATRICK LANCASTER: 15OCT22 - What Russians Think about Russia Attacking Every Ukrainian City

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE
https://youtu.be/oH1Ny7LeGS0
The Ukraine war has entered a major escalation. In the last days, there has been wave after wave of explosions, not just in Kyiv, but all across Ukraine, from Livov (Lviv) in the west to Kharkov (Kharkiv) in the east and Odesa in the south( virtually every major Ukraine city). It even seems Belarus might be preparing to enter the conflict as yesterday they formed a Counter Terrorist Operation (CTO) after reports "of planned provocations by a number of neighboring states." and today "A regime of heightened terrorist threat has been introduced in the Republic of Belarus" — President LukashenkoMuch of this seems Russia's answer to the attack on the Crimean bridge which Russia has declared a terrorist attack by Ukrainian special services. This is a clear major escalation of the war.In this report, I talk to Russians in Rostov-On-Don and see what their reaction is to Russia attacking all Major Ukrainian city's and this newest escalation.
We chose to do this report because you our viewers wanted it. As voted in our poll (Over 13k people voted for it) We do this because you the viewers are the only ones we report to as we are funded by are viewers. We show you what the MSM cant or wont. You can support our work with the information below.
Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
#russiaukrainewar #RUSSIA
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster...
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern...
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
https://vk.com/patricklancaster
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.