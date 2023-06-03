Hey Bartender

Recorded live at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA (9 September 1978)
Dan Aykroyd: backing vocals, harmonica
John Belushi: lead vocals
Steve Cropper: guitar
Donald Dunn: bass
Steve Jordan: drums, backing vocals
Tom Malone: tenor/baritone saxophones, trombone, trumpet, backing vocals
Lou Marini: tenor/alto saxophones, backing vocals
Matt Murphy: guitar
Alan Rubin: trumpet, backing vocals
Tom Scott: tenor/alto saxophones, backing vocals
Paul Shaffer: organ, electric/acoustic piano, backing vocals, musical director
Written by Dossie Terry
The Blues Brothers | Briefcase Full Of Blues (1978)
