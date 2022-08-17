UN Luciferian Party Global Elite Plan to destroy America & enslave you via Deep State minions.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peal back the onion, the Christian Godless Demoncratic Party is the Luciferian NWO Party. They are the useful idiots ushering in the Luciferian UN Global Communist One World government, this is far deeper than just America. When they invoke God, it is not a Christian God, that is just talking points, fodder for the masses. This take over is not just playing out in America, it is Global. The Media just won't show you the mass uprisings going on Globally. The start of Tribulation ???