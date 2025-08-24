Yemen: 14 Israeli fighter jets participated in the attack on Yemen & launched about 40 missiles, according to Kan News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14 fighter jets participated in the attack on Yemen and launched about 40 missiles, according to Kan News.
🇮🇱 Israeli Army Radio, quoting a military source:
The attacks on Yemen have ended and assassinations were not part of our agenda.
The strike on the presidential palace is a message to the Houthis that the authority's sites are in our sights.
More info here about this: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250824-israeli-warplanes-hit-presidential-palace-power-plants-in-fresh-attacks-on-yemeni-capital/