Yemen: 14 Israeli fighter jets participated in the attack on Yemen & launched about 40 missiles, according to Kan News

14 fighter jets participated in the attack on Yemen and launched about 40 missiles, according to Kan News.

🇮🇱 Israeli Army Radio, quoting a military source:

The attacks on Yemen have ended and assassinations were not part of our agenda.

The strike on the presidential palace is a message to the Houthis that the authority's sites are in our sights.

More info here about this: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250824-israeli-warplanes-hit-presidential-palace-power-plants-in-fresh-attacks-on-yemeni-capital/