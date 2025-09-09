Rainwater Collection in Mexico

Watch these short informative videos to get inspired and more prepared.

You never know when a tidbit from one these videos will help you tremendously!

This was filmed while I was on a trip to Mexico visiting Ronnie Cummins (RIP) who is famous for being the instigator of the Millions Against Monsanto movement. Ronnie did so much in his lifetime.

Ronnie lived in the very, very dry San Miguel de Allende area. In this video he shows how they are collecting rain water.

Also, some really nice info on the adobe buildings they built.

And wow! they make a sealer out of the nopali cactus! I wish I had asked him more about that.